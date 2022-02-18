 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News