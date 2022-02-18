Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Moline, IL
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.
