It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. A -2-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. The area …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. -7 degrees is today's low. Don…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfa…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 3-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -7.92. -2 degrees is today…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
For the drive home in Moline: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow e…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…