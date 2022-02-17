 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 7:26 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

Winter storm expected Wednesday into Thursday

A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News