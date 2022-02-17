It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 7:26 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less than that depending on where the storm sets up, meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. P…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. P…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Pa…