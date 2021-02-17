It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 3-degree low is forecasted. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Moline, IL
