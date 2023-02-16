It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Not much going on during the day Wednesday, but looking snowy for many tonight and Thursday. Track the activity hour by hour and see how much …
Lots of rain around for Valentine's Day. We'll catch a break during the day Wednesday, but snow is expected to return during the evening hours…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of h…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…