Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

