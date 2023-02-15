Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Moline, IL
