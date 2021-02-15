Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.