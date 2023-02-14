Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
It will be dry for most of Wednesday, but showers will begin to pop up during the late afternoon. Then a rainy Wednesday night and rain/snow m…
Winter weather advisory for the Quad Cities Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
Rain is changing over to snow this morning and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Find out when the activity will peak, when …
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…