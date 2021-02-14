It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Moline, IL
