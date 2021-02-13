Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. -7 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.