Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.