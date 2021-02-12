It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -7.92. -2 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Moline, IL
