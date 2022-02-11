Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Moline, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.