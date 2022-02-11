Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bit of a warmup is in the offing for the Quad-Cities during the week, with daytime temperatures hovering above normal for most of the week, Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. P…
For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freez…