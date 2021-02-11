It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -0.03. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Moline, IL
