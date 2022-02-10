Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Moline, IL

It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.