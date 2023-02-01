Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.