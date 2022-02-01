 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News