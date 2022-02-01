Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Moline, IL
