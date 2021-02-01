 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.08. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

