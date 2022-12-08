Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Moline, IL
Nice warm up today, but a strong cold front arrives tonight. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast.
A cold front will work over us today, but it won't bring us much precipitation. Better opportunity tomorrow as low pressure nears. See when showers are most likely and what temps are expected here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Better chance of rain today as an area of low pressure works by us. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
