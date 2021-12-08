Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 21-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are e…
This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possibl…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.