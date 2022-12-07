The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Moline, IL
