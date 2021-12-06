It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Moline, IL
