Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Isolated showers and above normal temperatures today. Get ready for a big cool down for Wednesday though. Find out how cold it's going to get and what it's going to feel like in our updated forecast.
Nice warm up today, but a strong cold front arrives tonight. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will se…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …