It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Moline, IL
