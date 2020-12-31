It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.02. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Moline, IL
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
