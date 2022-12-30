Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Moline, IL
