Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Moline, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

