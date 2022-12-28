Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Moline, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.