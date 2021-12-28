Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Moline, IL
