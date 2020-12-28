It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.95. A 17-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 8:15 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.23. We'll see a l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 2.75. We'll see a lo…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degree…