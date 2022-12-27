It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Moline, IL
