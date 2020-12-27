 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Moline, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News