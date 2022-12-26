Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.