Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Moline, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

