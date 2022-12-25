Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Moline, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

