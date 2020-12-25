It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.23. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Moline, IL
