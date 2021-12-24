Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.