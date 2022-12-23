It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Moline, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Moline, IL
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Temperatures will be going up thanks to a warm front, but not for long. A cold front will cool things right back down. Chance of snow with both fronts. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
