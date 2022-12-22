 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -7 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

