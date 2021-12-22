 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

