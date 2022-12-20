Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.