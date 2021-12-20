Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until MON 1:15 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Moline's evening forecast: Windy with clearing skies after some evening rain. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wi…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
- Updated
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.