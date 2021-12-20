Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Moline, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until MON 1:15 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.