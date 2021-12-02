 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Moline, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

