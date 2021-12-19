Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.