It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Moline, IL
