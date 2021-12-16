Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Moline, IL
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
