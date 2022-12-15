Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL

It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.