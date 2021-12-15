 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News