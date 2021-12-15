Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
