Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

